Police: Virginia men beaten, robbed in downtown during an alleged drug deal; man arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tourist was beaten and another robbed after leaving a Broadway bar Thursday night for a reported drug deal.

Metro Nashville Police officers arrested 27-year-old Jeremiah Miller in the case. He was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery for holding two Virginia men against their will and robbing them.

MNPD Jeremiah Miller

Police say the victims, both 21, voluntarily got into a car with Miller and three others to buy marijuana, but instead, the suspects drove them to the Wells Fargo on West End demanding they withdraw all their money from their accounts.

One victim complied but the other victim refused and was beaten and thrown from the vehicle near the ATM. The one who complied was dropped by the side of the interstate. He was able to walk to a residential area and got a ride back to his hotel.

The two victims are from Virginia

Police say Miller matched the description of one of the suspects. He was located in a nearby apartment and had an outstanding warrant for domestic assault. He was taken to the Midtown Hills Precinct for questioning, and admitted to being the driver of the Fusion.

Miller is being held in the Downtown Detention Center in lieu of $255,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.