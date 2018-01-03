Police Warn Drivers To Park Smart In Cold Conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department warned drivers to park smart during cold conditions after several vehicle thefts were made because a vehicle was left running with no one inside.

According to vehicle reports in Nashville from Sunday, December 24 through Saturday, December 30, 73 percent automobiles taken (36 of 49) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.

Twenty-three of the 49 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present.

Police officials urged drivers not to leave their car unlocked and to secure any valuables from inside or out of plain sight.