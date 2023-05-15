Police: WKU student raped in Nashville, suspects stole debit card and use it at Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a Western Kentucky University student was raped in Nashville.

Joseph Farmer, 36, has been arrested after officials identified him as one of the suspects involved in this incident.

On May 5, officials responded to the Madison Police Precinct to speak with the victim who reported that she had been raped on the evening of May 4. She was with a friend at Honky Tonk Central on Broadway around 9 p.m. that night.

The woman told police that her memory became foggy and she believed that she had been drugged.

The victim's next memory was riding inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee with two men, one heavier-set and one who was skinnier, who she did not recognize.

Over the next several hours, the woman told police that she had been raped by both suspects inside the car.

According to the report, the woman tried to get the men to stop as she repeatedly said "No, no" and "Stop, get off," but she was unable to physically fight back.

She told police that she asked the suspects to leave at one point, but the men drove to a bank and used her debit card to withdraw $303.

After they withdrew the money, they had her contact a friend to meet her at a McDonald's on Broadway at around 11:30 p.m.

The suspects then used the victim's card at a Shell, spending $83.22 and $12 at a Waffle House. Police say the card was also used to make a purchase indicated as "Zion" for $32.78.

Early investigations show that the card was also used to pay $35 to exit a downtown parking garage, but the victim had no memory of leaving the garage.

A detective obtained security camera footage on May 8 from the parking garage. The parking garage confirmed the payment to exit and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Surveillance video was also obtained from Bank of America which helped detectives identify both suspects and Farmer has been taken into custody.

In an interview with police, Farmer stated that he had consensual sex with the woman and confirmed that he had gone to Shell and Waffle House after dropping off the victim. However, he denied using her card to make any purchases.