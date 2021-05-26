Police: Woman kidnapped, raped after she and friend mistakenly get into the wrong vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Detectives asked for the public's help in their efforts to identify a kidnapping and rape suspect.

Police say a man and woman, who were both intoxicated, mistakenly got into the suspect's pickup truck thinking it was a ride-share.

The pair left a downtown bar Monday around 2:45 a.m. and got into a black 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver, a man who appeared to be in his 50s with salt and pepper hair wearing a camouflage shirt, reportedly took them to a short-term rental on 9th Avenue North.

The man got out of the truck and was trying to help the woman out as well when the driver sped off with the woman still in the pickup, according to a MNPD press release.

The victim told police that the suspect drove her to a field about thirty minutes away and sexually assaulted her before driving back to Nashville where he dropped her off.

The pickup truck has multiple Harley Davidson insignias, a Tennessee American Eagle Foundation vanity front license plate and a storage toolbox in the bed of the truck.

It also has a tint strip on the windshield, fender flares and running boards. The Chevrolet bowtie emblem is black on both the front and back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the truck was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.