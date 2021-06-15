Police work to identify suspect in May deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Police detectives asked for the public's help in their effort to identify a gunman responsible for a deadly shooting on May 18.

Police say 38-year-old Douglas Crawley was shot and killed on Delta Avenue near 9th Avenue North.

Crawley reportedly walked down an alley from his apartment on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North to Delta Avenue where he started talking to the male driver of a black SUV with chrome trim, possibly a newer model Infiniti QX60.

Police say the driver then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Crawley who ran back toward his apartment and collapsed in the front yard. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information about Crawley’s murder or the suspect SUV was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.