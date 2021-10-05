Police working to ID man who suffered head injury after hopping onto semi on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they are working to identify a man who was critically hurt after hopping onto the passenger side of a tractor trailer.

The truck was traveling on Interstate 40 West at 28th Avenue when the man hopped on the truck.

The driver said the man was standing on the interstate trying to stop vehicles. Police said the truck came to a complete stop, after which the man jumped onto the truck, hung onto the mirror and tried to open the passenger door.

Police said the driver feared the man’s intentions and continued to drive at estimated speeds between 15 and 30 mph until the man either fell or jumped off near Bellevue.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a critical head injury. Investigators said they are working to identify him through fingerprints. The investigation continues.