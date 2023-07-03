Watch Now
Police working to identify a man who assaulted two women in separate attacks

Assault suspect, 24th Avenue S
Metro Nashville Police Department
Assault suspect, 24th Avenue S
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 13:33:28-04

Metro Police is seeking assistance locating Koreen Bush, 34, who is wanted on aggravated assault and sexual battery charges involving two separate attacks of women on Saturday, June 24.

The incidents occurred in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South and the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street.

Officials say that the first assault occurred around 10:30 p.m. when one woman was walking on 24th Avenue South. Early investigations show that the suspect tackled the woman to the ground. The woman was then strangled while she fought back, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The second incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Demonbreun Street when a woman was groped while waiting in line to enter a bar. Other women told police that the suspect tried to grab them as well.

Koreen Bush mug

Bush was last known to be staying at the Nashville Rescue Mission last month on Lafayette Street. Police say he may also be in homeless encampments.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information on Bush's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

