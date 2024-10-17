Polling locations open Wednesday through end of month for early voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting runs through Oct. 31, and all registered voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app or visiting GoVoteTN.gov.

Those voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov, or contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.