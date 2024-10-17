Watch Now
News

Actions

Polling locations open Wednesday through end of month for early voting

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
TMJ4
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting runs through Oct. 31, and all registered voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app or visiting GoVoteTN.gov.

Those voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov, or contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

As Channel 5 turns 70, we remember 1960s RnB showcase Night Train

For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community