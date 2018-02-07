Flood Advisory In Effect Across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Flood Advisory has been issued for several counties across Middle Tennessee after heavy rain moved through overnight.

Rain showers became more widespread overnight, creating a soggy a commute for drivers.

On Interstate 24, the left westbound lane was blocked near the downtown loop due to a deep pocket of water.

I-24 UPDATE: TDOT is now on scene blocking the left WB lane approaching the downtown loop (I-40 WB) due to deep pocket of water #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/fPkka7EAKw — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) February 7, 2018

A small rock slide was also reported on Hester Beasley Road near Highway 100 in the Bellevue area.

In Wilson County, several roads in the Lebanon area were flooded, including Bluebird Road and Big Springs Road near Goshen Road.

Flood Advisory for Central Wilson County until 1130 a.m. Creek flooding & ponding of water on roadways are occurring. #tspotter Details: - https://t.co/07F1ET5PD6 pic.twitter.com/1ChdXloD9A — Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) February 7, 2018

Commuters should allow plenty of time.

WATCH OUT: The rain is making the commute a little bit messy. Some rocks & mud came loose on Hester Beasley Rd. near Hwy 100 near Bellevue this morning. @NC5_RSchleicher is keeping you updated on conditions all morning. pic.twitter.com/kBvNYGG8pR — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) February 7, 2018