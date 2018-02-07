Flood Advisory In Effect Across Middle Tennessee

6:20 AM, Feb 7, 2018
47 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Flood Advisory has been issued for several counties across Middle Tennessee after heavy rain moved through overnight. 

Rain showers became more widespread overnight, creating a soggy a commute for drivers.

On Interstate 24, the left westbound lane was blocked near the downtown loop due to a deep pocket of water.

A small rock slide was also reported on Hester Beasley Road near Highway 100 in the Bellevue area. 

In Wilson County, several roads in the Lebanon area were flooded, including Bluebird Road and Big Springs Road near Goshen Road. 

Commuters should allow plenty of time.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top