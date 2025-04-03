Road closures due to flooding as severe weather moves through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Thursday's severe weather, there are road closures across the region.
This is a live page and will be updated as we receive more closures.
Davidson County:
Ponding is being reported on I-65 Northbound in Davidson County near exit 80, causing the roadway to be closed.
DAVIDSON CO: I-65 NB at mm 80 is CLOSED due to flooding. Check https://t.co/t9iBu1nSka for the latest traffic updates - pic.twitter.com/qf2CNEkY0G— ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) April 3, 2025
At this time, all northbound lanes, the shoulder and left shoulder are blocked. Traffic is being diverted off I-40 at Exit 188. Right now total clearance time is 8 a.m.
Wilson County:
Old Lebanon Dirt Rd near Page Dr in Mt. Juliet (between Page Dr and Kelsey Glen Dr) is closed due to high water over the roadway.
Check the latest traffic conditions before you head out below,
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
You'll love her and you'll love to hate her! Meet Trashley: the bad girl of Nashville littering. She stars in a new campaign that's a throwback to an anti-litter movement from years past. Her role has been reimagined by NDOT as a fast-paced, Dukes of Hazzard-style wrecking ball of a lady. You'll find yourself cracking up as you meet the actress behind Trashley and hear how she landed the role of Queen of Trash.
-Rebecca Schleicher