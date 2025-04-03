Road closures due to flooding as severe weather moves through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Thursday's severe weather, there are road closures across the region.

This is a live page and will be updated as we receive more closures.

Davidson County:

Ponding is being reported on I-65 Northbound in Davidson County near exit 80, causing the roadway to be closed.

DAVIDSON CO: I-65 NB at mm 80 is CLOSED due to flooding. Check https://t.co/t9iBu1nSka for the latest traffic updates - pic.twitter.com/qf2CNEkY0G — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) April 3, 2025

At this time, all northbound lanes, the shoulder and left shoulder are blocked. Traffic is being diverted off I-40 at Exit 188. Right now total clearance time is 8 a.m.

Wilson County:

Old Lebanon Dirt Rd near Page Dr in Mt. Juliet (between Page Dr and Kelsey Glen Dr) is closed due to high water over the roadway.

