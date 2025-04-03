Watch Now
Road closures due to flooding as severe weather moves through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Thursday's severe weather, there are road closures across the region.

This is a live page and will be updated as we receive more closures.

Davidson County:

Ponding is being reported on I-65 Northbound in Davidson County near exit 80, causing the roadway to be closed.

At this time, all northbound lanes, the shoulder and left shoulder are blocked. Traffic is being diverted off I-40 at Exit 188. Right now total clearance time is 8 a.m.

Wilson County:

Old Lebanon Dirt Rd near Page Dr in Mt. Juliet (between Page Dr and Kelsey Glen Dr) is closed due to high water over the roadway.

