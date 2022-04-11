Watch
Pop-up Lego bar comes to Nashville in August

Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 11, 2022
On August 5 and 6, The Brick Bar is coming to Nashville — setting up at Love and Exile Winery and Bar on Main Street.

The Brick Bar is a Lego inspired bar consisting of over 1 million blocks, transported and assembled at different locations as it travels around the country.

Adults of drinking age are encouraged to show up and relive the fun of a childhood classic.

The bar will feature sculptures made completely from Lego bricks, and will include blocks for people to build into any creation of their imaginings.

There will also be local DJs all day to add to the fun of the atmosphere.

The 90 minute sessions will include building competitions with prizes, a brick-made wishing well, and a table built with over 22,000 bricks to host table tennis relays.

Tickets cost $22 per person and are available for purchase online.

