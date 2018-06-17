Pop Up Storms Cause Some Damage, Power Outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - On another hot and humid day, strong pop up thunderstorms left a mark on parts of Middle Tennessee.

The storms didn’t hit everywhere, and many residents reported mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend; however, the storms that did pop up Sunday were strong to severe in several places.

A tree fell on two cars, just narrowly missing a home on Hayden Drive in East Nashville. On Cahal Avenue, wires were downed by a tree limb that fell, and a car was reportedly stuck in standing water on Elm Hill Pike at Orr Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries during the storms.

In addition to the strong wind, we also had reports of hail, including in locations like Spring Hill, Franklin, and East Nashville.

At one point, more than 6,500 homes and businesses were without power. Officials with the Nashville Electric Service were working to restore power. See the latest outages here.

