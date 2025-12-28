Popstroke Nashville brings Tiger Woods-owned mini golf experience to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new entertainment destination owned by golf legend Tiger Woods has opened in Nashville, offering families an elevated mini golf experience during the holiday season.

Popstroke Nashville, located near the Tanger Outlets in Antioch, features two indoor courses and one outdoor course designed to challenge players of all skill levels. The facility combines traditional putt-putt with dining, games and ice cream in an indoor-outdoor complex.

"Each 18 holes you have two indoor courses and one outdoor course it goes from easy medium to hard," ClayBrooks said.

Kristen Davis brought her two children to the new location for holiday activities, expecting long wait times but finding the opposite.

"There was no wait. I was expecting this to just be super backed up but they got us in in like two minutes," Davis said.

Her kids were eager to take on their grandfather in friendly competition.

"They are most excited to beat their Pop pop at putt putt," Davis said.

The facility offers day passes for $35, which allow unlimited re-entry throughout the day.

"That is for you to come in and out whenever you want to so if you leave for five hours you can come right back and still have that day pass," Clayprooks said.

Monthly memberships are available for $30, providing unlimited play and food discounts.

"As much as you want to come as much as you want to golf," Claybrooks said.

Popstroke opens at 9 a.m. and closes at midnight on weeknights and 1 a.m. on weekends.

The Nashville location represents Woods' expansion of the Popstroke brand, which aims to modernize the traditional mini golf experience with more realistic course designs.

