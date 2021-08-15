Watch
Popular East Nashville bar temporarily opens amid tornado renovations

Customers get sneak preview as Beyond the Edge continues to rebuild
Olivia Michael
Bar goers enjoyed a taste of Beyond the Edge which opened just for the Tomato Art Festival while it undergoes renovations.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Aug 15, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a year after a tornado decimated parts of Nashville some businesses are still working to reopen, but this weekend Beyond the Edge gave customers a sneak peek of what's to come.

The bar was destroyed by the tornado along with its sister bars Boston Commons and Drifters. It's been closed for repairs until this weekend.

The owner says employees worked hard to open just for crowds during the Tomato Art Festival weekend.

"I think one of the great things is folks showing up and they're genuinely happy for us to be reopening and to show that this neighborhood is resilient," said owner Matthew Charette.

Charette hopes the beloved East Nashville spot will completely reopen in time for the Titans' first game.

