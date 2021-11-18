Popular Germantown restaurant makes its return after nearly two years of tornado repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly two years the the tables inside the Germantown Cafe sat empty, but to the delight of Germantown locals, the neighborhood favorite is back.

“There’s food that you are comfortable with but we have really good versions of that food and it’s an amazing location in an amazing neighborhood," said Sean Lyons, managing partner of the restaurant. "So it kind of has all the factors of what a restaurant I think should be.”

In March of 2020, a tornado ripped the roof off the restaurant — with it, 15 years of business.

Sean Lyons The restaurant suffered structural damage after having its roof ripped off during the March 2020 tornado.



“There was some structural damage. Everything in the building was torn down to the studs," said Lyons. "So it took a lot of resources to bring it back to look similar to what it does now.”

The road to build back was a long one. “I never want to go through insurance claims ever again,” said Lyons.

But now the Germantown Cafe's tables are finally filled yet again.

“A lot of the tried and true recipes that everybody loves have stayed the same," said Lyons. "We’ve tweaked them just a little bit, just to make them better, but the flavor profiles are the exact same.”

Dan Blommel The restaurant is reopening in phases- first with the bar, then the dining room, and lastly a walk up to order window.

Ordering may look different however, customers will have mobile ordering options at their table. “So what we’re trying to provide is choice for people’s different needs,” said Lyons.

One of those choices will also include a walk-up window.

“With that, we’re going to start serving breakfast bowls, booze, and dessert," said Lyons. "We think its items that might be missing in Germantown.”

As the restaurant continues to grow with its surrounding community, nothing is off the table when it comes to its future.

"We are looking to expand at some point — that’s to be determined,” said Lyons.