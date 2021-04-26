Popular Nashville restaurant shuttered after year of challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some businesses are still feeling the weight of the pandemic as they try to rebound like Donut + Dog- the business closed its doors for the last time Sunday.

William and Nicole Primavera bought the 1940's house four years ago, eventually turning it into a restaurant.

Since then, they received several local and national awards gaining popularity across the city.

However, the Primaveras tell us a combination of COVID, rent increases, and local property taxes made it tough to continue. But they say it's not the end of the brand as they plan a new venture.

"So part restaurant, part workshop, part culinary learning ground for what my wife and I feel is everything- and that's the youth of the nation," said William.

Now they plan to create a non-profit teaching underprivileged young people culinary skills while maintaining the Donut + Dog atmosphere.