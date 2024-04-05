Popularity in women's basketball gains momentum as fan base soars

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The college hoops scene witnessed a surge in enthusiasm, with women's basketball captivating more fans than ever before. This rise in popularity can be attributed to the stellar performances of prominent athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who have become household names in recent years.

Mia Thysell lives and breathes basketball. Originally from Sweden, she says she grew up playing basketball, and now she’s coaching the sport she loves in Hendersonville.

“I was definitely told that there was no interest for a women's league. So, the closest we could get to play was if we signed up for a coed league,” said Thysell.

Instead, she took matters into her own hands and spearheaded the creation of the Hendersonville Wildcats, a women's league last November. The league has eight teams with over 90 players, ranging from 13 to 56 years old.

Among these players is Katie Ford, a high school athlete who has been honing her skills on the court since the age of six.

“I just like I feel like I'm kind of in control when I'm on the court,” Ford said.

The growing prominence of women's basketball is undeniable, with ticket prices for this year's women's tournament surpassing those of the men's tournament. In this weekend’s women’s Final Four, ticket prices are more than double that of the men’s Final Four.

Reflecting on the recent regional final between Iowa and LSU, which drew a staggering 12.3 million viewers, Thysell expressed her happiness at witnessing such a significant milestone for women's college basketball.

As the sport continues to gain traction and attract a broader audience, it's evident that women's hoops is on the rise.

With talented athletes like Clark and Reese captivating audiences and inspiring the next generation of players, the future of women's basketball looks brighter than ever.