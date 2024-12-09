Watch Now
Porter Flea Holiday market is this weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds

Thirty-thousand people expected at weekend events at Fairgrounds Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a chance for you to explore some diverse and exciting vendors from around the region! The Porter Flea Holiday market runs this weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds!

The indoor marketplace is heated so have no worries about the cold! Friday it will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the ticketed preview market. The main market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking will be $10 cash both days.

You can preview this years vendors here!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

