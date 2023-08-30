Portion of Antioch road to honor Waffle House shooting victim Akilah DaSilva

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A victim in the Antioch Waffle House shooting is getting a special honor on Wednesday. Akilah DaSilva died when a shooter entered the restaurant in 2018 and his family has been fighting for stricter gun laws ever since.

Signs have renamed this portion of Murfreesboro Pike the Akilah Dasilva Memorial Highway. They begin at Old Hickory Blvd and I-24 and end on Murfreesboro Pike near where the shooting happened.

State Representative John Ray Clemmons will present Dasilva's mother, Shaundelle Brooks, and family with replicas of the signs at the Cordell Hull Building downtown.

Brooks has been vocal about the need for more sensisble gun laws since her son passed five years ago. Their family was struck with more devastation this year as Akilah's brother, Abede was shot earlier this year, but survived.

Brooks has spent a lot of time rallying at the capitol this year with families of other victim's of gun violence including those from The Covenant School. She said there’s been no urgency in lawmakers fixing the problem of gun violence since her son died.