Portion of CMA Fest ticket sales brings music education initiatives to students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of charitable work is going on behind the scenes of CMA Fest which includes a portion of ticket proceeds going to a good cause. Since 2006, millions in donations has been given to the CMA Foundation all thanks to the fans.

Artists play a large role not only because they donate their time, but part of their ticket sales directly benefit the foundation.

The CMA Foundation brings music education initiatives and programs to students K-12 all across the U.S. Thanks to fans, as well as event partners, the organization has raised more than $27 million.

Adding music education into the curriculum has been proven to be an integral part of brain development, human connection and even stress relief, according to the organization. It helps in a number of ways inside and outside the classroom, so the foundation provides grants, works with teachers and even local governments to provide students these opportunities.

Efforts to raise money don't just stop when the festival stops, they're year-round.