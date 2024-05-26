Portion of I-24 East shutdown near Bell Road after multi-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of I-24 East is shut down following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Emergency crews first responded to the scene between Haywood Lane and Bell Road, near mile marker 58.6 around 4:21 a.m.

Officials with Dispatch told NewsChannel 5 that around six vehicles were involved in this crash, and at least two people have been transported from the scene to area hospitals.

No information about the cause of the crash, injuries, or the identities of those involved is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.