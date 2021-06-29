Portion of I-24 to close in Nashville during Fourth of July fireworks show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parts of Interstate 24 will be closed on Sunday during Nashville's Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the decision was made to close the interstate to avoid dangerous pedestrian usage and stop vehicles from parking on the interstate.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, no vehicles will be allowed to enter I-24 between Interstate 65 and Interstate 40.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Map shows the planned interstate closure during Nashville's Fourth of July fireworks show.

Metro officers, TDOT and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be posted at the following locations to divert traffic:



I-65 S. and I-24 E. junction

I-65 N. and I-24 E. junction

I-40 W. and I-24 W. junction

I-40 E. and I-24 W. junction

Spring Street access ramps to I-24 E.

Woodland Street access ramps to I-24 W.

Interstate Drive access ramp to I-24 E.

Shelby Street at I-24 W. on ramps

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said this year's celebration will be the largest fireworks show in Nashville's history. To see the full Let Freedom Sing! lineup, click here.