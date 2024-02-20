Portion of I-65 near Brentwood closed Tuesday morning due to overturned dump truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of I-65 near Brentwood is closed due to an overturned dump truck.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near mile marker 75 on Tuesday.

We do not know at this time when the road will reopen to traffic. Motorists are able to pass on the right shoulder at this time.

We will update as more information comes in.