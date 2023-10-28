Portions of Tennessee face worsening drought conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across the majority of Tennessee, moderate to severe levels of drought are taking over.

What does this mean?

With exceptions along the Tennessee-Kentucky border, monthly rainfall totals for the state are at one inch or less. Streamflow levels are dropping and soils are drying, according to a new Tennessee drought update from the Tennessee Climate Office.

Due to this lack of rainfall, portions of some counties have been designated under extreme drought severity (D3): McNairy, Chester, Hardin, Franklin, Marion, Hamiltion, Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea, Bledsoe, Seqatchie and Grundy.

Will we see more rain?

There is possibility of rainfall in parts of West Tennessee over the next week, likely bringing between 0.25 and 2 inches of rain to parts of Tennessee. However, Chattanooga and surrounding areas may see another dry week.

What is the history of drought in Tennessee?

In 2006 through 2008 and 2010 through 2012, there were record breaking droughts in Tennessee, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

They suggest the Southeast region receives a lot of precipitation and is considered water-rich, but droughts are still not uncommon.

In 2016, the Southeast experienced a high impact drought led to several major wildfires, including the Gatlinburg wildfires, which created loss of life and several infrastructures.

In 2020, the NIDIS launched the Southeast Drought Early Warning System, a network of regional partners who share information to help create healthy action in communities dealing with drought.

If you want to know more about how drought has affected the state of Tennessee in the past, you can look at the NIDIS's historical data and conditions online.