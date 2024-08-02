Portland enhances emergency alert system to better informed residents

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or a train derailment, the city of Portland said it is committed to ensuring its residents receive timely alerts in case of serious emergencies.

It was a busy afternoon in the mayor’s office as Mayor Mike Callis joined the city's top first responders to enhance their Code Red Alert System, an important tool in maintaining public safety.

"We alerted folks through social media that we'd be doing this today between this timeframe because the only way to really do it is to practice it. That's why we sit down with our group today," said Mayor Mike Callis.

Portland has used Code Red for years to alert residents about severe weather. Now, the city aims to expand the system's capabilities to include alerts for a broader range of emergencies.

"We're trying to make a push to get people to sign up for Code Red. In our community, we're about as far north as you can get before the state line," Callis said. "We want to make sure people are aware in case there's an emergency because it takes a little time for other agencies to get to us if something was to happen."

It was last month when a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a local gym, with the gunman initially on the run. It was later discovered the suspect died by suicide in Kentucky. Callis said this incident is an example of the need for timely alerts.

"We discussed that if we have a situation like that in the future, not only would you want to alert them at the moment we found out about it, but once it's resolved, maybe once again. All those things would rise to a certain level," he said.

The city is really pushing people in the area to sign-up for code red alerts.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschanenl5.com.