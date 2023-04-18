Portland HS student arrested after gun shown in alleged social media threat

PORTLAND, Tenn. — A Portland High School student was arrested Thursday after making a reported threat on social media while in possession of a gun.

Naier Samuel Briscoe, 18, has been charged with threat of mass violence, simple possession of a schedule 6 substance and minor in possession of tobacco, according to a Sumner County arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that the threat was reported to a Sumner County deputy just before 8 a.m. The threat is described in the affidavit as a picture of Briscoe with a gun, which he shared on his personal Snapchat account during school hours, along with the quoted statement, "N—— trying to fight over a b——, stay on what you say that school today mmm on bd."

Investigators did not find a gun when Briscoe was searched at the school. Briscoe's father was called to the school to pick him up, and officers went to Briscoe's home to make an assessment of the mass violence threat claim.

A box of .380 ammunition was found in Briscoe's closet during the investigation, along with "a small amount of marijuana and numerous vape pens, tobacco and THC," according to the affidavit. No gun was found during the search and investigators are unsure of the location of the gun used in the picture that was reported to law enforcement.

The charges placed against Briscoe are all listed as misdemeanors. No information has been provided regarding a bond or his imprisonment status.