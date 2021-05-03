Portland toddler freed from antique wooden barrel

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A toddler in Portland, Tennessee was freed from an antique wooden barren he somehow became stuck in during a visit with his grandparents.

The boy's parents, Lance and Kelly Strubing, said they just had their first emergency room visit with their 2-year-old son, Dorian.

As you know, toddlers can be precocious. Dorian managed to get himself wedged into the barrel and when the Strubings and grandparents couldn't extract him, Dorian was rushed to TriStar Emergency in Portland.

With the help of Portland city firefighters, ER doctors and nursing staff were able to safely pull Dorian out of the barrel.

They first X-rayed the barrel to see how he was positioned and then carefully cut away part of the bottom of the barrel using a power saw and screwdrivers to free Dorian.

Then, everyone involved signed the barrel, making it a keepsake and story to tell for years to come.

The parents give a huge shout-out and thank you to everyone involved with this barrel rescue.