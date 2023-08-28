NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Books can truly be the key to opening up a child's imagination. Allowing children access to books greatly benefits creativity in kids nurturing them and allowing them to grow.

We are bringing you into our annual "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign that gives a book to a child in need.

All books will go to kids in need in our community.

NewsChannel 5 and the Scripps Howard Fund have partnered with the Nashville Predators, which will match the first 35 thousand dollars raised.

The campaign starts Monday, August 28th, and will run until September 29th.

You can donate by visiting our website or by texting NC5 to 50155.