Post Malone draws massive crowd for free Broadway concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans packed Lower Broadway Wednesday night as Post Malone celebrated the grand opening of his new Nashville bar and restaurant, Posty’s, with a free outdoor concert.

The 26,000-square-foot venue features six bars, three stages, a karaoke lounge and a rooftop patio with views of the downtown skyline.

Guests can enjoy a full dining menu with Southern classics, hearty sandwiches and late-night snacks, along with a walk-up counter off Third Avenue for quick dining.

Post Malone’s performance packed Lower Broad Wednesday night. While most described the event as high-energy and memorable, some viewers said they had concerns about crowd management.

One woman shared photos of scrapes on her arm after falling in the crowd.

Posty’s is open to all ages during the day until 8 p.m., and to guests 21 and older at night.

The venue joins a growing list of celebrity-owned spots operated by TC Restaurant Group, which also runs bars for Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.