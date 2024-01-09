Post Malone, The Red Hot Chili Peppers among the headliners for 2024 Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has come! Manchester's biggest festival is finally on it's way!

Your 2024 Bonnaroo lineup has finally been announced and we've got all of the details!

Bonnaroo will take place from June 13 through 16th, 2024.

Headliners include:

Post Malone, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Lights and Fred Again...

Cage the Elephant, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, Cigarettes After Sex and T-Pain will also be taking the stage!

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 Pretty Lights (Headlining Main Stage), FISHER, BigXthaPlug Disco Lines, Durand Bernarr, Eggy, Geese, Gwar, The Heavy Heavy HoneyLuv, it’s murph, Matt Maltese, Medium Build Michigander, Militarie Gun, Nation of Language Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive, Ocie Elliott, Oliver Heldens Róisín Murphy, Say She She, Sid Sriram FRIDAY, JUNE 14 Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Seven Lions Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine Interpol, T-Pain, Svdden Death, TV Girl, Gary Clark Jr. The Mars Volta, Faye Webster, Key Glock, Thundercat Lovejoy, ISOxo, GROUPLOVE, David Kushner, The Japanese House Dr. Fresch, 49 Winchester, MIKE., Larkin Poe, Shy FX Bonny Light Horseman, Baby Queen, Mdou Moctar Jessica Audiffred, Half Moon Run, Hamdi, LYNY SATURDAY, JUNE 15 Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Jon Batiste, Reneé Rapp Parcels, IDLES, Brittany Howard, Sean Paul, Knock2, Ethel Cain Gregory Alan Isakov, The Teskey Brothers, BADBADNOTGOOD Teezo Touchdown, Whyte Fang, Bakar, d4vd, The Maine Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Kasablanca, NEIL FRANCES, Tanner Usrey Ryan Beatty, MIKE, Trousdale, Vandelux, LOVRA Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam SUNDAY, JUNE 16 Fred again.., Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Two Friends, Carly Rae Jepsen, Joey Bada$$, Goth Babe Galantis, Taking Back Sunday, Ashnikko, Four Tet, Charles Wesley Godwin, Milky Chance, Chappell Roan, Greensky Bluegrass, The Garden, Yves Tumor, The Beaches, Jake Wesley Rogers, S.G. Goodman, Libianca, TSHA, Irreversible Entanglements, Armand Hammer, veggi



Like what you see? Presale tickets are already out and you can sign up now for early access to the on-sale.

4-day general admission tickets begin at $420.