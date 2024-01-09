Watch Now
Post Malone, The Red Hot Chili Peppers among the headliners for 2024 Bonnaroo

Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 09, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has come! Manchester's biggest festival is finally on it's way!

Your 2024 Bonnaroo lineup has finally been announced and we've got all of the details!

Bonnaroo will take place from June 13 through 16th, 2024.

Headliners include:

Post Malone, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Lights and Fred Again...

Cage the Elephant, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, Cigarettes After Sex and T-Pain will also be taking the stage!

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Pretty Lights (Headlining Main Stage), FISHER, BigXthaPlug

Disco Lines, Durand Bernarr, Eggy, Geese, Gwar, The Heavy Heavy

HoneyLuv, it’s murph, Matt Maltese, Medium Build

Michigander, Militarie Gun, Nation of Language

Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive, Ocie Elliott, Oliver Heldens

Róisín Murphy, Say She She, Sid Sriram

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Seven Lions

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine

Interpol, T-Pain, Svdden Death, TV Girl, Gary Clark Jr.

The Mars Volta, Faye Webster, Key Glock, Thundercat

Lovejoy, ISOxo, GROUPLOVE, David Kushner, The Japanese House

Dr. Fresch, 49 Winchester, MIKE., Larkin Poe, Shy FX

Bonny Light Horseman, Baby Queen, Mdou Moctar

Jessica Audiffred, Half Moon Run, Hamdi, LYNY

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez

Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Jon Batiste, Reneé Rapp

Parcels, IDLES, Brittany Howard, Sean Paul, Knock2, Ethel Cain

Gregory Alan Isakov, The Teskey Brothers, BADBADNOTGOOD

Teezo Touchdown, Whyte Fang, Bakar, d4vd, The Maine

Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Kasablanca, NEIL FRANCES, Tanner Usrey

Ryan Beatty, MIKE, Trousdale, Vandelux, LOVRA

Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Fred again.., Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Two Friends, Carly Rae Jepsen, Joey Bada$$, Goth Babe

Galantis, Taking Back Sunday, Ashnikko, Four Tet,

Charles Wesley Godwin, Milky Chance, Chappell Roan,

Greensky Bluegrass, The Garden, Yves Tumor, The Beaches,

Jake Wesley Rogers, S.G. Goodman, Libianca, TSHA,

Irreversible Entanglements, Armand Hammer, veggi

Like what you see? Presale tickets are already out and you can sign up now for early access to the on-sale.

4-day general admission tickets begin at $420.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
