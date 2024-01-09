Post Malone, The Red Hot Chili Peppers among the headliners for 2024 Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has come! Manchester's biggest festival is finally on it's way!
Your 2024 Bonnaroo lineup has finally been announced and we've got all of the details!
Bonnaroo will take place from June 13 through 16th, 2024.
Headliners include:
Post Malone, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Lights and Fred Again...
Cage the Elephant, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, Cigarettes After Sex and T-Pain will also be taking the stage!
The full lineup can be found below:
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Pretty Lights (Headlining Main Stage), FISHER, BigXthaPlug
Disco Lines, Durand Bernarr, Eggy, Geese, Gwar, The Heavy Heavy
HoneyLuv, it’s murph, Matt Maltese, Medium Build
Michigander, Militarie Gun, Nation of Language
Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive, Ocie Elliott, Oliver Heldens
Róisín Murphy, Say She She, Sid Sriram
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Seven Lions
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine
Interpol, T-Pain, Svdden Death, TV Girl, Gary Clark Jr.
The Mars Volta, Faye Webster, Key Glock, Thundercat
Lovejoy, ISOxo, GROUPLOVE, David Kushner, The Japanese House
Dr. Fresch, 49 Winchester, MIKE., Larkin Poe, Shy FX
Bonny Light Horseman, Baby Queen, Mdou Moctar
Jessica Audiffred, Half Moon Run, Hamdi, LYNY
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez
Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Jon Batiste, Reneé Rapp
Parcels, IDLES, Brittany Howard, Sean Paul, Knock2, Ethel Cain
Gregory Alan Isakov, The Teskey Brothers, BADBADNOTGOOD
Teezo Touchdown, Whyte Fang, Bakar, d4vd, The Maine
Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Kasablanca, NEIL FRANCES, Tanner Usrey
Ryan Beatty, MIKE, Trousdale, Vandelux, LOVRA
Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Fred again.., Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Two Friends, Carly Rae Jepsen, Joey Bada$$, Goth Babe
Galantis, Taking Back Sunday, Ashnikko, Four Tet,
Charles Wesley Godwin, Milky Chance, Chappell Roan,
Greensky Bluegrass, The Garden, Yves Tumor, The Beaches,
Jake Wesley Rogers, S.G. Goodman, Libianca, TSHA,
Irreversible Entanglements, Armand Hammer, veggi
Like what you see? Presale tickets are already out and you can sign up now for early access to the on-sale.
4-day general admission tickets begin at $420.
