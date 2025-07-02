Post Malone's 'Posty’s' has opened up on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Post Malone's “Posty’s” has officially opened on Lower Broadway. The three floor venue is 26,000 square feet with six bars and three stages .

The main ground floor will also feature a VIP lounge, stage and a gift shop. There is also a rooftop patio with views of Nashville’s skyline.

The menu at Posty’s offers guests a variety of dishes from sandwiches, salads and ribs to quick handhelds.

The venue is located at 305 Broadway.