Postal service members rally amid talks of privatization

NASHVILLE, Tenn — For 250 years, postal carriers have played a vital role in delivering letters, packages, and communication to cities and towns.

Outside of the post office on Broadway, Anthony Lauderdale spoke to the crowd.

"To dismantle the postal service is a direct attack on the 640,000 postal carriers, the 73,000 veterans, and their family members, and to that we say hell no," said Lauderdale. "We hear out of Washington that they are thinking about privatizing."

Postal workers, angered by talks of changes to their jobs, the communities they work in, and the essential supplies they deliver, held signs in unwavering support of the postal service.

Anthony is the president of the Tennessee State Association of Letter Carriers. He stood alongside Steven Lassan, who is a business agent for carriers in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.

"It takes no tax dollars from the public; it's self-sufficient," said Lassan. "It would hurt not only the 51 million rural carrier addresses; for medium medicine, we feel like this will cost jobs."

Not only do they say people depend on the postal service, but carriers like Ashley Brown also depend on it.

"I have to work to support my family," said Brown. "Family bills, I need stuff; they need stuff."

With three kids, she's worked in the postal service for eight years.

These workers stood afraid because they not only work for their communities, they live as part of them.

