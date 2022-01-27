Watch
Potential for delay arises in trial of accused Waffle House shooter

DA Glenn Funk has tested positive for COVID-19
The much-anticipated trial of accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking faces a potential delay due to an issue with the prosecution, as District Attorney Glenn Funk has tested positive for COVID-19.
Travis Reinking
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 09:27:35-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The much-anticipated trial of accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking faces a potential delay due to an issue with the prosecution.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that District Attorney Glenn Funk, who is part of the prosecution team, has tested positive for COVID-19. He reportedly has minor symptoms and will quarantine for five days. Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore and Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman are expected to handle the prosecution if Funk isn't able to participate.

As things stand, the trial is still set to go on Monday, but the situation will be watched closely.

This comes as jury selection enters day three on Thursday.

A pool of nearly 200 people were called for jury selection.

Travis Reinking will stand trial accused in the 2018 shooting at an Antioch Waffle House nearly four years ago, killing four and injuring two others.

The expectation is that the 12 member jury with two alternates will be seated possibly Thursday or Friday.

They will be sequestered for what's expected to be a three week trial.

