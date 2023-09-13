Potential new baseball park has Murfreesboro residents worried about the future of Cannonsburgh Village

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Created in 1976 as Murfreesboro's Bicentennial project, Cannonsburgh Village is meant to recreate life more than 100 years ago. Some buildings were created on-site, while others date back to the 1800s and were brought from surrounding areas.

However, city leaders have been approached about bringing a potential independent minor league baseball park to the are. On Facebook, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland said while he doesn't support demolishing the village, he does think "it would be productive to talk about the current use and if it could be relocated."

"I don’t understand why we want to relocate it to another area of town when it’s being enjoyed here with no additional cost," said Murfreesboro resident Lisa Cisco.

Cisco has called Cannonsburgh home for years — not just because she visits often — but because her childhood home literally sits on the property.

"We're not against baseball. We just don't want Cannonsburgh to be replaced by that," said Cisco.

But the man behind the idea, Jason Rose of Arizona, said he has no plans of harming the village.

"When you come here, the thought of walking from the square, through Cannonsburgh to a stadium makes it uniquely somewhere in America," Rose said.

He said the ballpark would seat 4,500 people and would host community events.

"There's a potential site behind Cannonsburgh. There's a potential site in front of Cannonsburgh, and then there's a third site that is a possibility closer to downtown," he said.

City leaders have yet to make a decision, but Cisco hopes their future plans won't change this place of the past.

"History is our roots and if we let go of our roots, what do we have?" Cisco said.