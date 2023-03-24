Potential TikTok ban concerns millions of American users

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TikTok is a very popular app with more than 150 million people use it in the country for fun and even for business.

But TikTok has become very controversial with government officials concerned it could be used by China to track and spy on Americans.

However, some users say they have no plans on logging off.

Sarah Phelps, like many others, needed a distraction from the pandemic and turned to TikTok.

"I kind of joined the TikTok bandwagon in 2020 during COVID when everybody else did," said Phelps."It was just something to do to pass on this time. And I just think it's more of a genuine platform for social media than others because it’s tailored to me, and what I like so I just genuinely like it."

Users say they log on for its quick videos on recipes, exercises, travel and even news. But the latest news shows some Congress members wanting the app gone.

Concerns surround TikTok's data collection practices, painting it as a tool used by the Chinese government to track and spy on Americans.

Jorge Carranza says this is an overreach.

"I think the government is doing that, one because, you know, it’s like a way to like silence people to control the information that gets out there."

The CEO has made claims his app is safe and no personal data is shared with the Chinese government. Some people say they understand the risk, and it's one they'll take.

"As far as your information goes, they’re going to get it one way or the other and who’s telling you that other people don’t have it," said July Carranza.

TikTok is already banned on federal government devices as well as some state government devices.

Legislationis getting closer to becoming law here in Tennessee that would ban the use of TikTok on public WiFi at state-funded colleges and universities.