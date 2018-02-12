Potholes Causing Problems For Middle Tennessee Drivers

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Potholes have been popping up everywhere across Middle Tennessee after rounds of brutally cold temperatures and soaking rain.
Metro Public Works officials said they’ve repaired more potholes this past January than last year, with almost 2,500 repairs last month.
Later Monday, President Trump is expected to announce a massive $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan by leveraging local and state tax dollars and private investment.
Potholes have been a never-ending problem for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Three crews work Monday through Friday and sometimes at night to patch potholes caused by the weather.
TDOT has plans to resurface much of the inner downtown loop and Interstate 24 from a part of Davidson County to Robertson County by the summer.
Meanwhile, I-440 will undergo a major three-year makeover starting this summer that will include widening lanes and replacing asphalt.
To report a pothole in Davidson County, call 311.