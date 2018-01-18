Potholes Expected Following Snow, Ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have been concentrating on clearing the roads, but once the ice is gone, those same crews will be on pothole patrol.

Bridges and ramps, which get a lot of the de-icing chemicals, are prone to potholes - roads that are more heavily traveled are as well.

Drivers with low profile tires need to be extra careful. Call TDOT pothole repair at 615-350-4300 to report a pothole or visit www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/potholes.html to file a claim.

Metro Nashvile Pothole repair can be reached by calling 615-862-5000.