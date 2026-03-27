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Power outage reported in White House area

Power outage
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation
Power outage
Posted

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation crews are working to restore power after an outage affecting around 2,200 members in the White House area.

Officials said crews are onsite making repairs to a broken switch at one of the utility’s substations.

Customers can report outages using the SmartHub mobile app or by calling or texting “OUT” to 800-987-2362. An outage map is also available online.

Crews said they are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

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