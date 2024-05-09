Power outages across Middle Tennessee as severe weather moves through

NASHVILLE, tenn. (WTVF) — People across Middle Tennessee are experiencing power outages due to the severe weather that has rolled through.

Here's a look at the latest numbers as of 3:45 a.m. These numbers will be updated often.

Cumberland Electric: 4,955

Nashville Electric- 7,068

CDE- 5

Dickson Electric- 727

MTE- 2,891

Pennyrile Electric- 327

Duck River- 3,876

Upper Cumberland- 4,424