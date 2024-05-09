Power outages across Middle Tennessee as severe weather moves through

NASHVILLE, tenn. (WTVF) — People across Middle Tennessee are experiencing power outages due to the severe weather that has rolled through.
Here's a look at the latest numbers as of 3:45 a.m. These numbers will be updated often.
Cumberland Electric: 4,955
Nashville Electric- 7,068
CDE- 5
Dickson Electric- 727
MTE- 2,891
Pennyrile Electric- 327
Duck River- 3,876
Upper Cumberland- 4,424
