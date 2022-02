CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle crash has led to power outages in Charlotte that are expected to last for several hours.

Dickson Electric System said most of the city of Charlotte and some surrounding areas are without power on Monday night. Residents can expect the outage to last from 8 p.m. February 21 until about 12 a.m.

Crews will be working to change out a broken utility pole in the area of Highway 48 N. and Buttrey Road.