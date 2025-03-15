Watch Now
Power outages reported amid Saturday's severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much of Middle Tennessee is expected to see severe weather this weekend and with that comes power outages.

At this time, there are just under 2,400 outages being reported.

We will list the outages by provider as they come in.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday:

NES- 2,178
CEMC- 157

