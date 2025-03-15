Power outages reported amid Saturday's severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much of Middle Tennessee is expected to see severe weather this weekend and with that comes power outages.
At this time, there are just under 2,400 outages being reported.
We will list the outages by provider as they come in.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday:
NES- 2,178
CEMC- 157
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.
-Lelan Statom