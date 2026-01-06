Powerful footage shows rescue teams battle home engulfed in fire in Tenn.

PRIMM SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire engulfed a home off Fort Cooper Hollow Rd. in Primm Springs late Monday night.
Footage shared by JD Dotson shows members of the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department and Maury County Fire Department Maury County Fire - Station 31 - Bethel battling the flames.
Powerful firefighter footage
The crews responded to a mutual aid request from the Hickman County Rescue Squad & Crewette's.
Unfortunately, the home was fully involved upon arrival and the resident suffered severe burns and was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Crews worked to bring the fire under control and contain fire spread to the adjacent woods.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.
- Carrie Sharp