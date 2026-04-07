Pre-schoolers help raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In pre-school, kids are learning a whole bunch of the basics. One crew believes children can still do truly meaningful work. It's all about growing into great people.

"You're in demand right here!" I told Alannah Roberts as she sat surrounded by pre-schoolers.

Roberts is a pre-school teacher at The Learning Experience in Franklin.

"Can I put it on the wall?" she asked one boy, looking at his artwork.

"Yeah!"

"I got a money beard!" announced pre-schooler Ellie, holding up some game board money to her chin.

There are certain things Roberts hopes to teach. They're things besides how to get a money beard. Roberts is teaching a few of those big words, like collaboration. The two crowded around a table, Roberts was being an artistic collaborator with Ellie.

"Try to draw an oval!" Roberts suggested to her.

There's a depth to what's happening at The Learning Experience. I heard all about that from another Alanna, Alanna Zalud. She's the executive center director.

"We want to teach them to be kind, to have respect for others, to donate, things like that," Zalud said.

For those lessons, The Learning Experience has these characters, Grace the Greyhound and Charity Chihuahua. They were who Ellie was drawing.

"There we go! Now, she's got a little heart collar," Roberts said, looking at her contribution to Ellie's picture.

"Now what?" Ellie laughed.

"I don't know! Now what?"

"You've got to write her name!"

These characters are mascots for the kids doing some big things.

You've heard of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the non-profit that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.

"We try to grant at least one wish annually," said Zalud.

The kids are involved in making that happen. During The Learning Experience's yearly Let's Grant Wishes campaign, grown-ups handle a car show while the kids are involved in fundraisers like lemonade stands.

"The kids make their own art projects, and they auction it off to their families," said Zalud.

Since 2018, The Learning Experience locations nationwide have raised $10 million for Make-A-Wish.

"C-H, an A!" Roberts said, helping Ellie spell Charity. "R. Then you need an I."

"I-I-I-I...I know that!" Ellie said.

Roberts said it's amazing how quickly the kids pick up the lessons of kindness.

"Ellie, do you have a pretty good teacher?" I asked.

Ellie jumped over to hug Roberts.

There's a line printed in the hall; it doesn't matter how big or small you are, it's the size of your heart that matters.

Yes, collaboration is one of the big words of the day.

"Did you have some help with your picture?" Roberts asked Ellie.

"YES!"

Roberts has another big word.

"Philanthropy!" two children said in unison.

Having kids know the meaning of that, why, that's even better than a money beard.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.