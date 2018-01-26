Predators Fan's Mixup Has Happy Ending

10:16 PM, Jan 25, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville Predators made a pricey mistake, but the team made it up to her by sending her Preds swag.

Philadelphia resident Sydney Sanders said she bought a flight to Nashville to watch the Predators play Thursday night. Problem was: it's an away game.

She posted this to Twitter about her mistake and to her surprise the team responded.

Team officials found her and hooked her up with some Preds swag.

Even though she didn't know they were playing in New Jersey, she's a big fan. She said her dog is even named after longtime Nashville Predator Shea Weber.

