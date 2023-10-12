Predators fans invited to Plaza Party ahead of home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday, the Nashville Predators play against the Seattle Kraken for the home opener at Bridgestone Arena, and before the puck drops, fans can celebrate together at the Plaza Party.

It starts at 3 p.m. on the Arena Plaza, and fans have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite players as the Predators head down the Gold carpet into the arena.

Preds players will be escorted by kids who are part of the Bridgestone youth hockey program, CORE.

The Plaza Party will also have family-friendly activities and music you can check out booths with the Pred's partners, and get free Preds Pride gear.

Bally Sports will broadcast a one-hour pregame show live from the plaza at 6 p.m.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m., and this is the start of an important year for the Preds as it is the team's 25th anniversary.

Bridgestone Arena over the summer invested 20 million dollars into renovations and improving the experience for fans, such as better spotlights, new restaurants, upgraded lounges, and a renovated DJ platform for the music that will get the fans hyped during the game.

Fans may notice other upgrades being made throughout the season.

There are still some tickets available for tonight's game, and the plaza party is free for all fans.