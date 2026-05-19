Predators Foundation distributes record $855K in grants to Middle Tenn. nonprofits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators Foundation awarded a record-breaking $855,642.88 in Helper Grants to 199 nonprofits across Middle Tennessee during a ceremony Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Foundation leaders said the grants will support projects and programs benefiting youth and families throughout the region.

“This is our favorite day of the year, as it is the culmination of all the work our organization does throughout the season to reach this record donation amount,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Predators Foundation Rebecca King said.

According to the organization, this year’s grant distribution is expected to positively impact more than 1 million people across “Smashville.” In total, the foundation said it contributes more than $4 million annually in direct cash and in-kind support to community organizations throughout Middle Tennessee.

The Helper Grants program is named after former Predators Senior Vice President of Communications and Development Gerry Helper, who retired in 2021 after more than 40 years in the NHL, including 24 years in Nashville.

“As our community and its needs have grown, it’s incredibly gratifying to see the impact the Foundation has been able to make in Middle Tennessee throughout our 27 years,” Helper said.

Tuesday marked the foundation’s 28th grant distribution. Since the program began, the foundation said it has awarded more than $11.2 million in financial grants to nonprofits across the region.

Organizations receiving grants this year include Adventure Science Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Conexion Americas, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Nashville Food Project, Operation Stand Down Tennessee and Special Olympics Tennessee, among dozens of others.

Additional information on the Foundation’s grant allocation and application process is available here.