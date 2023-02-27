Predators General Manager Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — David Poile, the general manager and president of hockey operations for the Nashville Predators, announced that he will retire at the end of June 2023.

Poile served as the general manager of the Predators since the franchise's inception in 1997, coming from Washington where he was the general manager for the Capitals. He has been the only general manager in Nashville Predators history.

Poile was also named General Manager of the Year after the 2017 season. David has served for 41 consecutive seasons as a general manager in the NHL - more than anyone else in NHL history.

He started his career with the Atlanta Flames in 1972. After 10 years with the Flames, Poile served as GM of the Washington Capitals for 15 years before coming to Nashville.

David Poile oversaw 15 postseason and one Stanley Cup Final appearances for the Predators. In 2018, the Predators won the President's Trophy for the best regular season record. Nashville has also made the playoffs each of the last eight seasons, the second longest active streak in the NHL.

On July 1, 2023, long time head coach Barry Trotz will fill the GM role for the Predators. Trotz was hired by Poile back in 1997 and would go on to coach almost 1,200 games across 15 years, including seven playoff appearances.