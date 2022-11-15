Predators to host Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation night on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are taking on the Minnesota Wild in Music City on Tuesday night with a portion of ticket sales going to benefit a national law enforcement organization.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. for the Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation night. It's dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers, correctional officers and their families.

The Predators are partnering with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, as well as the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the Nashville Sheriffs Association.

$10 from every ticket purchased will go towards the national memorial fund which maintains a memorial dedicated to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in D.C. The first 250 fans to buy a ticket will get a Predators law enforcement-themed hat.

Tickets start at $59. You can purchase them here.