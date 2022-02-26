Preds set to make Tennessee history playing at Nissan Stadium.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning playing outdoors and in front of a bigger crowd at Nissan Stadium Saturday. The game is a part of the NHL Stadium Series.

The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a big celebration even before gates open at 1 p.m.

It will also be the first time the Predators have hosted a Stadium Series game and only the second time they've played outdoors in franchise history.

This is all possible because of Smashville’s huge support throughout the year and because this is Music City, it’s expected to be a big party.

Jessie James Decker will sing the National Anthem and country star Dustin Lynch will voice the team introductions. In total, there will be around 20 artists playing throughout the night.

Getting ready for the big day hasn’t been easy for crews. Heavy rainfall throughout the week has meant an uphill battle preparing the ice.

Two years ago when the Preds played outdoors in Dallas, crews had a similar problem with weather. The temperature was so hot it melted the top layers of ice. This time around, crews changed their approach making the ice thicker, so it could withstand this winter weather.

The game will definitely not only be a memorable moment for fans, but also for the players.

"Our players really look forward to these games. It's a big deal. They have only a few moments in their career, I think, that standout, especially during the regular season and one of those great moments, is playing an outdoor game," said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Officer.