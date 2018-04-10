Preds Viewing Parties: Where To Watch Thursday's Game

Mostly Cloudy
Photo: Nashville Predators, Twitter (@PredsNHL)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The viewing party for Thursday night’s Nashville Predators game has been revealed.
“Preds Party in the Park” will kick off Game 1 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced Tuesday.
Viewing parties for Round 1 home games will be hosted at Music City Walk of Fame Park – located across Fifth Avenue South from Bridgestone Arena.
Officials said the parties are free and open to the public.
Music City Walk of Fame Park will open three hours prior to game time and a large video screen will show the game feed.
Food trucks and hot dog vendors will be on site. Water, sodas, beer and team merchandise will be on sale.
You can bring blankets and chairs. Click here for more information.
Full Schedule: